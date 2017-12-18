‘Injuries and casualties’ from Amtrak derailment

Associated Press Published:

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – An Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle, and authorities say “injuries and casualties” were reported.

The train derailed about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle before 8 a.m. Monday, spilling at least one train car on to busy Interstate 5.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office says in a tweet that the train was heading south bound and that there were “injuries and casualties,” but no numbers were immediately available.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area.

An Amtrak train has derailed roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle, spilling cars onto a busy interstate.

The train derailed just before 8 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

The train derailed just south of Tacoma, Washington.

