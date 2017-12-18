Homeowner shot during burglary attempt

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police say a homeowner was shot Monday morning by two burglars who broke into his home along Curry Street.

Investigators say around 10:30 a.m. the homeowner noticed his front door had been forced open.

When he went inside, he told police two men fired several shots at him.

the homeowner was hit twice. He underwent surgery at a local hospital. No word on his condition.

Investigators are searching for two, possibly three men who drove away after the shooting in a red pick up truck.

If you have any information you’re asked to call police.