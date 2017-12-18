Hamilton Relay to open new facility in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Nebraska based company is set to open a new facility in Columbus bringing up to 100 jobs.

Hamilton Relay, a division of Hamilton Telecommunications says they will open a new center which will be located at 1501 13th Street and will begin training customer service call center operations in January with operations expected to begin in February 2018.

A variety of jobs will be needed. They are looking for administrative support, human resources representative, recruiter, IT technician, supervisors, trainers, and customer service call center operators. Both full and part time jobs will be available.

“Over the past couple of years, we have seen growth in the demand for captioning service, and we are eager to start providing this service from our new center in Columbus,” said Dixie Ziegler, vice president of Hamilton Relay. “The support we have received from the community of Columbus, including the Economic Development team, has been instrumental in helping us establish a new center and was key to our selection of the community of Columbus. We look forward to working with the city, its residents and our new employees.”