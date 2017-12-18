Frustrated Columbus fliers react to Atlanta airport power outage

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The mayhem is over — for the most part — after an 11 hour power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport forced around 1,400 flight cancellations between Sunday and Monday morning.

Those frustrated fliers who did make it home to the Fountain City tell News 3 long waits and diverted flights were only a few of their worries.

One man says getting home for the holidays was hard enough.

“Our plane was diverted in the air to Birmingham, Alabama,” says one Delta traveler Frank Comer. “And so we landed in Birmingham, but they would not offload our baggage because of the fact there were so many planes that the grounds crew couldn’t get to them.”

Now he says he still can’t relax with his luggage still missing.

“It’s money out of our pockets. I mean we’ve had to rent a car, we’ve had to come back to get our bags, take time off of work and that sort of stuff,” Comer says.

However, he adds even though the process is frustrating, Delta has been very accommodating.

“At least they got us to somewhere we could deplane. At least we weren’t stuck on a tarmac somewhere for hours,” he admits.

One Ohio woman says she dodged a bullet when her flight from Dayton, Ohio delayed taking off during the outage.

“I did panic a little bit,” says Megan Lyons. “But they kept up with us. Every 30 minutes they were letting us know what’s going on until around 6 o’clock they told us there was no way they could take off. I ended up coming back this morning.”

She says she’s glad she didn’t have to sit through the hours of limbo those stuck in the Atlanta airport had to muddle through.

“I did get a little frustrated, a little irritated,” Lyons admits. “But at the end of it I was lucky that at least in my airport we had power, I can only imagine what it was like for them [in Atlanta].”

Delta says via Twitter it has set up a dedicated phone line for travelers separated from their baggage. Delta representatives at the Columbus airport offered frustrated fliers the options to deliver their bags once they arrived on the next incoming flights or else ship them to the passenger’s next destination.

Delta has established a dedicated line to assist customers with checked luggage that was impacted by the @ATLairport power outage. Customers (including Air France-KLM customers) should call 1-888-977-1005 to arrange for baggage delivery. — Delta (@Delta) December 18, 2017