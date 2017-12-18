Facebook introduces ‘snooze’ feature

This Monday, June 19, 2017, photo shows Facebook launched on an iPhone, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network. Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Campbell Brown, says the current plan is to require payments after reading 10 articles from a publisher through Facebook. Brown said at a conference in New York on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, that news organizations have been calling for subscription capabilities. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KNWA) – Facebook users may be excited about the company’s announcement of a new feature, titled “snooze,” which will allow users to hide a friend’s posts for a period of 30 days.

That means users who are tired of looking at tense political posts, comment flame wars or even endless pictures of food can hide their friends who insist on posting such content.

Once you have chosen to ‘snooze’ someone, Facebook will notify you before the snooze period ends, giving users the opportunity to extend it should they so choose.

The setting can also be reversed at any time.

