CPD look for driver who hit 2 pedestrians on Broadway

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police are looking for the driver who mowed down two pedestrians in Uptown over the weekend.

Video shows a car driving along a sidewalk on Broadway Sunday afternoon in Downtown Columbus.

Two people were hit by the car, but we have learned they are okay and out of the hospital.

A witness says the car had an Alabama tag.

Meanwhile, Columbus police are working to collect more surveillance video from nearby stores and Phenix City traffic cameras.

If you have any information you should call Columbus police.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s