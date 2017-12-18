CPD look for driver who hit 2 pedestrians on Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police are looking for the driver who mowed down two pedestrians in Uptown over the weekend.

Video shows a car driving along a sidewalk on Broadway Sunday afternoon in Downtown Columbus.

Two people were hit by the car, but we have learned they are okay and out of the hospital.

A witness says the car had an Alabama tag.

Meanwhile, Columbus police are working to collect more surveillance video from nearby stores and Phenix City traffic cameras.

If you have any information you should call Columbus police.