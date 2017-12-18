Alabama Secretary of State releases updated write-in votes for special election

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Secretary of State releases updated numbers regarding the write-in votes from Tuesday, December 12’s special election.

Secretary of State John Merrill says the decision to count these ballots were made based on Act 2016-450 which provides, upon a determination that the number of write-in votes for Office of United States Senator is greater than or equal to the difference in votes between the two candidates receiving the greatest number of votes for the Office of United State Senator.

The difference in the two candidates total votes received is 20,634 and the total number of write-in votes cast was 22,814. Upon the introduction of UOCAVA ballots and approved provisional ballots, these numbers are subject to change.

VIEW THE COUNTY BY COUNTY RESULTS

VIEW ELECTION RESULTS

 

