Alabama inmate accused of shooting officer escapes again

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer has escaped for the second time this year.

News outlets report Lauderdale County Detention Center administrator Jason Butler says officials discovered around 11 p.m. Saturday that 43-year-old Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick had escaped. Kilpatrick had previous escaped the facility April 8, and was taken into custody again April 15 following a standoff.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Kilpatrick escaped using the same method as in April, and cited “faulty design on the jail.”

Kilpatrick was originally indicted in December on multiple charges in connection with the August 2016 shooting of Florence Detective Michael Price. Price was trying to apprehend Kilpatrick, who had walked off a work-release detail. He was indicted on additional charges after his first escape.