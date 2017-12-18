After shootings, safety training set for Alabama churches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – One of Alabama’s largest counties is offering safety awareness training to local churches in the wake of several deadly shootings at places of worship across the nation.

Media sources report that the training is being offered by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale says the goal is to make sure that people are as prepared as they can be. He says his prayer is that the training is “highly attended and effective but never, ever needed.”

A similar program by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office last month drew about 1,000 people, prompting organizers to move it to a larger venue.

A mass shooting in Texas in November left 26 dead, 20 wounded and prompted churches nationwide to review their security policies and practices.