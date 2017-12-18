After shootings, safety training set for Alabama churches

Associated Press Published:
In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME Emanuel Church as FBI forensic experts work the crime scene, in Charleston, S.C. Prosecutors who wanted to show that Dylann Roof was a cruel, angry racist simply used his own words at his death penalty trial on charges he killed nine black people in June 2015 at a Charleston church. Roof's two-hour videotaped confession less than a day after the shooting and a handwritten journal found in his car when he was arrested were introduced into evidence Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – One of Alabama’s largest counties is offering safety awareness training to local churches in the wake of several deadly shootings at places of worship across the nation.

Media sources report that the training is being offered by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale says the goal is to make sure that people are as prepared as they can be. He says his prayer is that the training is “highly attended and effective but never, ever needed.”

A similar program by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office last month drew about 1,000 people, prompting organizers to move it to a larger venue.

A mass shooting in Texas in November left 26 dead, 20 wounded and prompted churches nationwide to review their security policies and practices.

