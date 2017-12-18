A break from the rain…but not for long

Tuesday is another cloudy and mild one with fog in the morning and temperatures well above average. Showers move back in Wednesday through the afternoon and it will also breezy with wind gusts out of the south up to 20mph. Thursday will be rain-free with a little more sun and slightly cooler temperatures. Friday and Saturday stick to the same cloudy and mild pattern with slim chances of showers. A cold front will move through late Sunday – bringing some showers ahead of it Christmas Eve and cooler temperatures behind it for Christmas Day. Monday morning starts off much cooler in the upper 30s with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s – just in time for the holiday.

