Warm & rainy through the week

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue through this week. Mornings start off mild in the mid to upper 50s – even through Christmas. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. Scattered showers continue through Wednesday. Some showers will have heavy rain at times – leading to the possibility of some spots of brief localized flooding. We get a break from the rain Thursday and Friday, but showers are quick to return Saturday on Christmas Eve. As of now, Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with slim to no rain chances.

Advertisement