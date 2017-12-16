Temperatures & rain chances increase

We’ll be warmer tonight in the upper 30s with an even warmer afternoon on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds move in along with scattered showers Sunday evening. Rain then lasts through Wednesday. Isolated storms with heavy rain and gusty wind are possible Monday and Tuesday with just showers likely Wednesday. We get a break from the rain Thursday and early Friday before scattered showers return through the weekend ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures really warm up through the work week with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

