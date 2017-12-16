EXCLUSIVE: Opelika dealership works to clear up any car giveaway misconceptions

OPELIKA, Al.- Ford and Dodge Jeep Ram representatives are coming forward to clear up any misconceptions after a car giveaway this week.

On Friday, Kristy Osteen won the 2018 Dodge Challenger Hell Cat, worth 80 thousand dollars.

Representatives say, before Osteen claimed her prize, 18-year-old Cole Phillips’ name was drawn from the collection of contest entries.

According to the General Manager, in order to qualify for the giveaway you must be 19 or older and you must have test-driven a car on the lot.

The GM says, Phillips did not meet those requirements.

This, sent hundreds of people at the giveaway in a frenzy, yelling and obviously upset.

“We did make a consolation with Cole even though he didn’t qualify but we wanted to make sure that all the other entries knew that they had the opportunity to win that car and we continued to draw until we were…we actually drew Ms. Kristy Osteen.”- says Earl Hudson, the General Manager.

Representatives say, the consolation prize Phillips received was a go-kart.

The GM allowed Phillips to sell the go-kart back to the dealership.

Were told a check for Phillips is expected to cut Monday.

As for the sales assistant responsible for allowing Phillips to participate in the contest, despite being under-age…that worker is currently on suspension.