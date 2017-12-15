Uber driver in Georgia accused of raping 16-year-old girl

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) – Detectives outside Atlanta are investigating an alleged rape case involving a 16-year-old girl and an Uber driver.

Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Michele Pihera says the incident occurred early Monday in Gwinnett County.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in unincorporated Tucker where they found an intoxicated 16-year-old girl, who said she was sexually assaulted by the Uber driver. Her pants were around her ankles when she was found.

Police say the teenager had been at an area bar drinking with friends, who called Uber to get her home. The officers obtained identifying information on the driver and vehicle information and Thursday arrested 58-year-old Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, on a charge of rape. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Uber told news outlets he’d been driving for them for two months.