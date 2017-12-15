Trump says Republican Roy Moore should concede Alabama race

Associated Press Published:
In this Dec. 13, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington. Most Americans think Trump did something either Illegal or unethical regarding his presidential campaign's ties to Russia_ and they think he’s trying to obstruct the investigation looking into those connections. A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals a deeply divided country more concerned about health care and the economy than any collusion with the Kremlin (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is calling on Republican Roy Moore to concede after he lost the Alabama Senate race.

Trump told reporters Friday as he departed the White House: “I think he should. He tried.”

Trump endorsed Moore in the contentious race despite the allegations of sexual misconduct that shadowed Moore’s campaign.

The White House said Thursday that Trump had called Democrat Doug Jones to congratulate him on his win and express a willingness to work with him in Washington.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she agreed the election returns show Jones won.

Moore has been discussing a possible recount.

In a video released Wednesday by his campaign, Moore says it was a close race and some military and provisional ballots had yet to be counted.

