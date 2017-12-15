Together 2017 unveils concept of 2 new projects

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local organization is investing more than $100,000 dollars into several projects across the tri-city area and the project is picking up pace in Columbus.

Together 2017 is investing $139,000 to build a free outside fitness center at Rotary Park. And that’s not all, soon several murals will be painted around town to show the artistic side of our community.

Together 2017 unveiled its latest projects. Fitness Together at Rotary Park and My River Valley, a multi faceted project that focuses on the artistic and cultural side of our community. Young professionals from the tri city are masterminds behind these two projects. The group tells News 3 they wanted to bring fresh ideas that would bring the community together. The new fitness center will be free and open to the public. And joggers say this a great opportunity to get some folks interested in health without hurting their pockets.

“It will give people an option for those who don’t want to get a gym membership and it will give people a choice of where they want to workout,” says Terrance Flowers.

And if you enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. There will soon be murals throughout the valley.

“They’ll base it on from lines from the poem that speak to them and once we have those developed we will place those strategically through out the city,” says Marquette McKnight.

“There’s a story that’s literally told on the walls through out this whole community,” says Michael Porter.

Highlighting the spirit and heart of the city. Project coordinators expect to have the new fitness center and murals completed in the new year.