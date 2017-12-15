Selma schools released from state control

Associated Press Published:

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – The Selma Board of Education is regaining control of the city’s schools after almost four years of state control.

The state board voted Thursday to release the city system from state intervention that followed an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct between a teacher and students.

Selma school board chairman Johnny Moss tells the Selma Times-Journal he’s relieved. Moss says being under state control was a “dark cloud” that followed the system.

The state superintendent’s staff recommended dropping intervention at the request of the city school board. The city asked for the move arguing that it’s now complying with various laws and has a plan to correct past problems.

The state took control amid questions over academics and allegations a Selma High School teacher had sex with students.

