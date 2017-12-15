Our Kitchen: Georgia Apple And Pecan Slaw

By Published: Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Apple Pecan Slaw
  • 1 ½ Cups Chopped Georgia Apples
  • 1 ½ Cups Chopped Georgia Pecans
  • 3 Tablespoons Chopped Onion
  • 10 Ounce Bag Angel Hair Cabbage
  • ½ Cup Mayonnaise
  • 2 Tablespoons Honey
  • 1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice
  • Salt And Pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a large bowl, combine apples, pecans, onion and cabbage
  2. In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, honey,  lemon juice,  salt and pepper, and stir until smooth
  3. Stir into cabbage mixture
  4. Cover and chill until ready to serve
  5. Eat and enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s