Our Kitchen: Georgia Apple And Pecan Slaw

INGREDIENTS:
- Apple Pecan Slaw
- 1 ½ Cups Chopped Georgia Apples
- 1 ½ Cups Chopped Georgia Pecans
- 3 Tablespoons Chopped Onion
- 10 Ounce Bag Angel Hair Cabbage
- ½ Cup Mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons Honey
- 1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice
- Salt And Pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large bowl, combine apples, pecans, onion and cabbage
- In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, honey, lemon juice, salt and pepper, and stir until smooth
- Stir into cabbage mixture
- Cover and chill until ready to serve
- Eat and enjoy!