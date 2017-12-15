Officials arrest second suspect in October gas station shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. — Two Tuskegee men have been arrested in connection to a robbery and shooting back in October in Opelika.

Opelika police say the incident happened October 2 at the Marathon located in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.

25-year-old De’aundre Neal and 20-year-old Eric Darden, Jr. both of Tuskegee have been arrested in connection with the robbery and shooting.

Neal was arrested back on November 4 in Tuskegee by Agents of the State of Alabama Probation Office. He will be charged with attempted murder and robbery first degree.

Darden was arrested December 14 in Montgomery by U.S. Marshals. He will also be charged with attempted murder and robbery first degree.