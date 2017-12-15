Muscogee County School District receives the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The celebration continues for the Muscogee County School District, because they are the new recipients of the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. This is MCSD’s first time receiving this award.

Dr. Lewis, Superintendent of Education said, “We highly commend the Division of Financial Services for their hard work and conscientiousness leading to this first-ever national recognition for our school district. The fact that this prestigious award is based upon the highest principles of governmental budgeting is a testament to our district’s commitment to ensuring a comprehensive and effective budgeting process.”

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) named the District as a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award recipient in a release earlier this month. More than 1,600 entities participate in the GFOA Budget Awards Program annually.

Awards recipients must demonstrate four guideline that determine just how good the budget is. Those four guidelines are: policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device.

The Association said, “Budget documents must be rated ‘proficient’ in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.”

The Association also said this award is a significant achievement.

MCSD received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR) and the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the GFOA and Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO), respectively, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. This is the thirty-first and twenty-fourth consecutive year MSCD has successfully received these two awards.