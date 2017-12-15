Moore tells supporters ‘battle is not over’ in Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Roy Moore is telling supporters “the battle is not over” in Alabama’s Senate race as he asks for campaign donations and any reports of voting irregularities.

Moore in a Friday fundraising email asked supporters to contribute to his “election integrity fund” and tell them of any problems at the polls.

Unofficial returns show that Moore lost the Senate race by about 20,000 votes to Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore said he is waiting for provisional and military ballots to be counted next week. He also said his campaign had received reports of voter fraud.

Secretary of State John Merrill has said it is highly unlikely that the result will change when final ballots are counted. Merrill said Friday that his office has not received any fraud complaints that “have proven to be factual in nature.”