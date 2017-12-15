Mayor suspends rules at Opelika Cemeteries for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The City of Opelika is suspending their cemetery rules for the holiday season beginning December 18th through January 14th.

They are allowing loved ones to place extra holiday wreaths, floral arrangements, and trinkets on the graves.

Mayor Gary Fuller conferred with Public Works Director Mike Hilyer to issue this order.

Outside of the holiday season, the city rules state there can only be one flower arrangement per grave lot, unless the monument provides its own flower receptacle. Flower receptacles of any kind (glass, wood, plastic, tin, cement) are prohibited and no flowerpots are (normally) allowed to remain on the lawn area beside gravesites. The only exception to this rule is the flowers placed on gravesites from funerals which have occurred within the past week. Also, two trinkets or whatnots per lot are permitted if placed on the base of the monument.