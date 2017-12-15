Georgia’s serial bank robber arrested

CONYERS, Ga (WRBL) — A man suspected of being responsible for three bank robberies in the past month is behind bars. 58-year-old Frank Douglas, was arrested on December 12, in Greenville, South Carolina.

The actual arrest of Douglas was the product of the Greenville’s County Sheriff’s Deputies. Douglas was located in a shopping area’s parking lot following some suspicious behavior on his part. Douglas had a replica handgun, a B.B. gun, in his possession at the time of his arrest.

The string of bank robberies began in North Augusta, GA on November 29th, then Conyers, GA (BB&T) November 30th, and finally Athens-Clarke County (Bank of America) on December 5th. Detectives with the Athens-Clarke County Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation, identified Douglas as a person of interest in the Athens robbery.

In all three robbery events, a person who appears to be Douglas approached the bank employees with a note that threatened to harm employees if demands were not met. All of the agencies involved played a part in identifying Douglas as the primary suspect.

Chief Wilson of the Conyers Police Department said, “A lot of hard work by everyone involved paid off. This criminal showed us that he would continue to break the law until he was caught and it’s a good thing that he has been.”

Douglas is from the North Augusta, South Carolina area.