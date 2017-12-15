Georgia man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 20

Associated Press Published:

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) – A Georgia man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 20 in Alabama’s Talladega County.

Al.com reports 36-year-old Jordan Michael Toddings, of Warner Robbins, was traveling west on Interstate 20 when the 2000 Ford Ranger pickup he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, collided with a guardrail and overturned multiple times.

Alabama state troopers say Toddings died at the scene Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the 173-mile marker, five miles east of Lincoln in Talladega County.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s