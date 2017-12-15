Friday’s Forecast

More clouds in the mix today. With some sun breaks in the late afternoon. Cooler today highs only in the low 50s. Partly cloudy tonight and lows near 32. Suns is back again on Saturday and we will warm back to the mid to upper 50s. Rain showers on Sunday night and Monday.
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.