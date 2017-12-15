Friday’s Forecast

More clouds in the mix today. With some sun breaks in the late afternoon. Cooler today highs only in the low 50s. Partly cloudy tonight and lows near 32. Suns is back again on Saturday and we will warm back to the mid to upper 50s. Rain showers on Sunday night and Monday.

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.