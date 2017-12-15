Elderly woman dies in Coweta County house fire.

Associated Press Published:

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities are investigating a house fire that killed a 91-year-old woman.

Atlanta area news outlets report that the woman’s 51-year-old grandson, who is legally blind, escaped the blaze. The fire broke out in the attic of the house in rural Coweta County early Friday. The home was destroyed.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner says in a news release that the fire is believed to have resulted from an electrical malfunction.

The victim was identified as Ellinor Madrak.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s