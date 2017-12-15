Elderly woman dies in Coweta County house fire.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities are investigating a house fire that killed a 91-year-old woman.

Atlanta area news outlets report that the woman’s 51-year-old grandson, who is legally blind, escaped the blaze. The fire broke out in the attic of the house in rural Coweta County early Friday. The home was destroyed.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner says in a news release that the fire is believed to have resulted from an electrical malfunction.

The victim was identified as Ellinor Madrak.