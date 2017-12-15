Blood drive honors fallen Americus officers

Greg Loyd Published:

AMERICUS- An Americus church is hosting a blood drive to honor two police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Americus First Baptist Church invites the public to come give blood in honor of Officer Nicholas Smarr and Officer Jody Smith.  The blood drive runs from 8 am Friday, December 15, until 6 pm.  Americus First Baptist is located at 221 South Lee Street in Americus.

The two officers were shot responding to a domestic disturbance call in December 2016.  The pair were best friends.  Officer Smith worked for Georgia Southwestern State University, while Officer Smarr worked for the Americus Police Department.  Officer Smarr was shot while giving Officer Smith CPR.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s