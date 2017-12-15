Blood drive honors fallen Americus officers

AMERICUS- An Americus church is hosting a blood drive to honor two police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Americus First Baptist Church invites the public to come give blood in honor of Officer Nicholas Smarr and Officer Jody Smith. The blood drive runs from 8 am Friday, December 15, until 6 pm. Americus First Baptist is located at 221 South Lee Street in Americus.

The two officers were shot responding to a domestic disturbance call in December 2016. The pair were best friends. Officer Smith worked for Georgia Southwestern State University, while Officer Smarr worked for the Americus Police Department. Officer Smarr was shot while giving Officer Smith CPR.