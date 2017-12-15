Auburn man charged with Rape 2nd Degree

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published: Updated:

AUBURN, Ala – Auburn Police arrested Jaylen D. Williams on a warrant charging him with rape in the second degree on Wednesday, December 13.

Officers responded to a residence on Lee Road 20 in Auburn, AL around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived the parents told them they discovered Williams, an acquaintance, in their residence with a 15-year-old female. It was determined that Williams, who was still on scene when officers arrived, had been sexually involved with the 15 year old victim.

Williams was detained and a warrant, charging him with rape second degree, was obtained.

Williams was transported to the Lee County Jail, where he was held on a $25,000 bond.

