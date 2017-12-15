Athletes Of The Week: Harris County Lady Tigers

The Harris County Lady Tigers have been selected as Athletes Of The Week! They are currently undefeated standing at a record of 6-0. They have been playing hard by applying that same effort and strength in practice as well. They just defeated big rival, Bainbridge 75-57.

The players are proud of their accomplishments, but realize they still have more games ahead of them and want to continue working hard to stay undefeated and earn a state championship. They will be travelling for their game next week on Tuesday, December 19, for their annual trip to the CresCom Holiday Bank Invitational. Numerous talent scouts will be there so this will be such a huge opportunity for them.

Good luck to the Harris County Lady Tigers!