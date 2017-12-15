Americus church hosts blood drive for Officers Smarr and Smith

AMERICUS, Ga. — An Americus church is hosting a blood drive to honor two officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Americus First Baptist Church at 221 South Lee Street invites you to come out between now and 6 p.m. Friday evening and donate.

The drive honors the lives of officers Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith.

The best friends were murdered while responding to a domestic violence call last year.

Officer Smarr worked with Americus police and Officer Smith worked with Georgia Southwestern State University.