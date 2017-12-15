Americus church hosts blood drive for Officers Smarr and Smith

WRBL Staff Published:
Officer Jody Smith, left, and Officer Nicholas Smarr (Facebook/Chesley Smarr)

AMERICUS, Ga. — An Americus church is hosting a blood drive to honor two officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Americus First Baptist Church at 221 South Lee Street invites you to come out between now and 6 p.m. Friday evening and donate.

The drive honors the lives of officers Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith.

The best friends were murdered while responding to a domestic violence call last year.

Officer Smarr worked with Americus police and Officer Smith worked with Georgia Southwestern State University.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s