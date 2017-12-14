Two Columbus students accused of inappropriate sexual behavior on school bus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Two Double Churches Middle School students have been accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct while on a Muscogee County school bus. A 12 year old and 13 year old were arrested due to these allegations.

The Muscogee County School District said this incident occurred in the afternoon of December 8. The two students have been accused of participating in acts of sexual nature. The Muscogee County School District also said the case is currently under investigation with the police.

The Columbus Police say a school resource officer reported the incident to the Columbus Police Department on December 11th. The Muscogee County School District released this statement,

Allegations of this nature, involving Muscogee County School District students, are considered carefully with the primary concern being the safety of our students and personnel. Given the nature of these allegations, the District will proceed cautiously in cooperation with law enforcement to ensure the safety and privacy our students are prioritized.”

