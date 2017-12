COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Together 2017 will host a news conference Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. and will unveil a major investment in the tri-community area.

This project is an investment in the Columbus, Phenix City, Fort Benning Community.

The unveiling will take place at Woodruff Park located at 10th street and Bay Avenue directly in front of the Whitewater mural, across from splash pad.