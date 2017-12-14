Thursday’s weather forecast

High clouds in the region today with still plenty of sunshine. Highs today will warm up about five degrees for a high near 61. Mostly clear skies tonight and another chance to check out the meteor shower tonight. Low near 35. More clouds in the mix on Friday but still some sun breaks. High Friday 55.

Today Mostly sunny 61

Tonight Mostly clear skies and cold low 35

Friday Mostly cloudy and 55

Saturday Sunny and highs in the upper 50s

Sunday Morning sun gives way to cloudy skies and chance of rain in the evening. High 63

Monday Rain showers likely and highs in the 60s