The best gift you never knew you needed

CONSUMER REPORTS- It may not seem like the most romantic gift but Consumer Reports says a cordless drill is one of the more useful and practical tools. In addition to that handy person on your list drills are a great gift for that budding D-I-Y-er or new homeowner. Consumer Reports just tested 26 cordless drills and says they’re more powerful than ever. The newest cordless drills we’ve tested are so good you’ll probably never need to use a corded one again.

To see how they handle, testers perform some basic tasks. Then, testers check their work with a dynamometer. It has the ability to control the torque applied to a drill during testing so testers can accurately evaluate power, speed and run time. Not surprisingly … drills with 18-volt batteries and larger were the most powerful.

A $200 Dewalt earned a Best Buy rating. It offers plenty of power and speed for the seriously handy person on your list. However, Consumer Reports found some 12-volt models that have plenty of power for common tasks. So a lighter use drill for hanging art or putting together ready to assemble furniture is a great option for a new homeowner or young person with a new apartment. For $160 this Bosch offers the best of both worlds. It’s light and easy to handle but it can also deliver when you need a little more power for something like hanging shelves or even installing kitchen cabinets.

For less money Consumer Reports also recommends the $100 Ridgid 12-volt drill. Its battery doesn’t provide as much run time as the other recommended drills but it’s very good when it comes to delivering speed and power.

