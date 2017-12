COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Tyrese Cheatham.

Police say Cheatham’s family last saw him in Eufaula back in July at a family gathering, where he was photographed. His mother saw him in February 2016 in Columbus, Georgia.

If you have any information, please call the Columbus 911 center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.