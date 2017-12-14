Open Enrollment help available in Columbus for Affordable Care Act consumers ahead of December 15 deadline

COLUMBUS- The deadline for Open Enrollment is Friday– and if you need help finalizing your plan through the Affordable Care Act, you can find it in Columbus.

Insure Georgia representatives will set up shop at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road today, Thursday, December 14, and tomorrow, Friday, December 15. Representatives will be at the library between 10 am – 5 pm each day.

The goal is to help those who do not understand Obamacare and need to register for healthcare coverage before Friday’s deadline. Those who do not secure their plan ahead of Friday’s deadline must wait until next year to enroll and will go a year without insurance.

If you cannot make it to the library for help, you may call and speak with an Insure Georgia representative 1-866-988-8246. Those telephone representative can walk you through registration by phone.