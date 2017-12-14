Local mom says her kids were kicked off Phenix City school bus

Phenix City, Al. — One local mother is demanding answers from the Phenix City school district after she says two of her kids and 18 other students were kicked off their afternoon bus Wednesday.

India Smith waited for her six and eight-year-old kids to get home from school, but the school bus never showed up.

“I wouldn’t be a good parent to allow them to keep riding with him as the bus driver,” Smith said.

Smith tells me the bus driver got so angry with a group of kids that he drove back to Lakewood Elementary and Primary to have them get off the bus.

“He shouldn’t be a bus driver,” Smith said. “A bus driver is just as important as a janitor, as a teacher because they all have some type of interaction with children.”

Her kids told her there were other students throwing paper and being loud at the back of the bus but that they were sitting in the front. Now, she’s demanding more from the school district.

“This is my kids’ safety,” she said. “Do something. I don’t want anyone to lose their job but I feel like something has to be done and I feel like they don’t care. It’s not important to them.”

Phenix City Superintendent Randy Wilkes told me they are investigating the incident. He said there is much more to the matter than what Smith told News 3.

He also said if the driver deems the situation unsafe, it’s protocol to take kids back to their schools.

In November, the same bus driver said Smith’s daughter was being disruptive and she received a referral. Smith asked the driver to let her know in person when her daughter is acting up.

The next day, Smith said he told her that he spoke with her husband back in August about their daughter.

“You didn’t say anything to me and he had the audacity and the nerve to say, ‘Well I guess you wear the britches in the house,'” Smith said. “I said, ‘Excuse me you’re very rude.’ He slammed the door and he drove off.”

Smith received a written apology from David Gibson, the director of transportation, about that issue.