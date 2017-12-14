Jones takes pass on timing of Senate tax vote

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Doug Jones
In this Dec. 10, 2017, photo, Doug Jones speaks during a campaign rally in Birmingham, Ala. Jones, a Democrat who once prosecuted two Ku Klux Klansmen in a deadly church bombing and has now broken the Republican lock grip on Alabama, is the state’s new U.S. senator.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Sen.-elect Doug Jones is taking a pass on the question of whether the Senate should wait to vote on a sweeping tax overhaul until he can vote.

Jones defeated former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Brown Tuesday He tells other media sources he prefers to “just let that play out.”

“I don’t have a position on that,” the former federal prosecutor said Thursday morning.

Asked if he thought he won more because of his own campaign or because of the controversy surrounding the fiery Moore, Jones said, “I think it was a combination” of circumstances that vaulted him past Moore in a close race.

Jones also said he’s amenable to working with President Donald Trump if he has programs that “I think are good for the people” of Alabama.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s