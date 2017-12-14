Jones takes pass on timing of Senate tax vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Sen.-elect Doug Jones is taking a pass on the question of whether the Senate should wait to vote on a sweeping tax overhaul until he can vote.

Jones defeated former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Brown Tuesday He tells other media sources he prefers to “just let that play out.”

“I don’t have a position on that,” the former federal prosecutor said Thursday morning.

Asked if he thought he won more because of his own campaign or because of the controversy surrounding the fiery Moore, Jones said, “I think it was a combination” of circumstances that vaulted him past Moore in a close race.

Jones also said he’s amenable to working with President Donald Trump if he has programs that “I think are good for the people” of Alabama.