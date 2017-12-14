Clouds hang around; move out before the weekend

Temperatures will cool once again for your Thursday night. We are tracking a cold front to our north which will help increase cloud coverage for Friday, but once it passes we clear out and we should have a very nice Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Our next rain system will come out of Texas with scattered rain chances for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average for both days until another stronger cold front pushes through on Wednesday knocking us back down to near average.