Black women showed up for Jones in droves and they’re hoping the party shows up for them

WASHINGTON (AP) – Black women showed up for Democrats in the Senate election in Alabama by using their voting power to elect the first Democratic senator in 25 years. Almost all of them voted for Doug Jones, just as they did for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in other states over the last few months.

Black women’s vote gave Jones exactly the push he needed to beat Roy Moore.

According to a preliminary exit poll conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool, 98% of Black women voted for Jones. Dr. Kristina Collins, a certified mathematician, published educational psychologist, college professor, and native Alabaman said,

[roughly speaking] for every 11 white women that showed up, 17 black women showed out! When you factor in heavy voter suppression in these areas now you are talking about tripling black women’s impact factor.”

Those same women now wonder whether the Democratic Party will return their love by sharing some of the party’s political power, handing over places at the negotiating table and pushing legislation that speaks to their unique concerns.

Kamala Harris of California is the nation’s only black woman senator and is already being mentioned as a 2020 presidential candidate. She says Democrats and progressives need to go beyond just thanking black women by addressing issuing that disproportionately affect them, like pay disparity, housing and under-representation in elected office.

The hashtag #BlackWomen trended all night across social media platforms, and the memes and gifs did not disappoint. Here are a few that went viral:

Black women are currently hoping their dedication to the Democratic party over the last few elections will not go unnoticed, and will lead to political prosperity among the demographic.