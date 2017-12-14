An armed robbery occurred at Charter Bank in Troup County

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published: Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) — An armed robbery occurred at Charter Bank, 2231 West Point Rd, on December 14th. The Troup County Sheriff’s office is on the scene. The photos show the suspect pulling out a gun, pointing it at the clerks, and leaving.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money, and drove off turning left on West Point Rd in a Mazda 3.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 2:03 p.m.

Law enforcement is asking you to call 911 if you see the vehicle, or know the person involved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s