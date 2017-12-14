An armed robbery occurred at Charter Bank in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) — An armed robbery occurred at Charter Bank, 2231 West Point Rd, on December 14th. The Troup County Sheriff’s office is on the scene. The photos show the suspect pulling out a gun, pointing it at the clerks, and leaving.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money, and drove off turning left on West Point Rd in a Mazda 3.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 2:03 p.m.

Law enforcement is asking you to call 911 if you see the vehicle, or know the person involved.