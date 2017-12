COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Opelika Career Center and Southern Union State Community College are partnering to host a free Veterans job fair on December 13, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The job fair will be located in the Southern Room at the Opelika Southern Union campus.

Lunch will be provided for employers who come and participate.

For more information or to confirm attendance please contact Coretta Bozeman for more information.