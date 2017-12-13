Trump sees need to run ‘GREAT’ GOP candidates

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is striking a conciliatory tone toward congressional Republicans after Roy Moore’s election defeat.

Trump tweets that if Moore’s loss to Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race “proved anything, it proved that we need to put up GREAT Republican candidates to increase the razor thin margins in both the House and Senate.”

Trump’s postelection assessment seems to be an implicit rebuke of his former strategist, Steve Bannon.

Bannon was one of Moore’s staunchest backers, and he’s pledged to run populist challengers against traditional GOP candidates in the primaries.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has said the party needs “to nominate people who can actually win, because winners make policy and losers go home.”

McConnell and Trump backed Moore’s GOP rival, Sen. Luther Strange, in the September primary.

