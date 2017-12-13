Trump says Moore had deck ‘stacked against him’

Donald Trump
In this Dec. 12, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team over politically charged text messages at one point referred to Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, as an “idiot.” The Associated Press reviewed dozens of text messages between Peter Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent, and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who was detailed to Mueller’s team earlier this year. The Justice Department turned the messages over to Congress on Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is defending his decision to initially back Sen. Luther Strange against Roy Moore in Alabama’s Senate election, saying in a predawn tweet that “Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him.”

“I was right!” the president said in a pre-dawn Twitter post Wednesday, a day after Democrat Doug Jones narrowly defeated Moore, a former state Supreme Court chief justice who was buffeted by allegations of sexual misconduct.

Trump notes in his social media post that the reason he originally sided with Strange was that “I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election.”

The president had sent a tweet late Tuesday congratulating Jones, a former federal prosecutor, on his “hard fought victory.”

