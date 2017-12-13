Trump congratulates Jones on ‘hard fought’ win

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this June 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump unleashed a series of tweets Monday, June 26, 2017, in which he tried to place the blame for Russian meddling in U.S. politics on and deflect charges of obstruction and collusion onto former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – President Donald Trump has congratulated Democrat Doug Jones on a “hard fought” win in Alabama, adding Republicans will have “another shot” at the Senate seat.

Trump backed Republican Roy Moore in the race, despite the multiple allegations of sexual impropriety against Moore. Trump cited the need for GOP votes on his legislative agenda.

Trump says on Twitter, “The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win.”

Jones’ victory will narrow the Senate Republican majority to 51-49. His term lasts until January 2021.

