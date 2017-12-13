State Champs! Lanett tops Leroy to win first football State Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Al – The Lanett Panthers won their first-ever Alabama High School Athletic Association 2A State Football Championship on Friday, December 8, defeating Leroy 33-15 at Bryan-Denny Stadium.

The Panthers rallied to score 33 unanswered points after falling behind 15-0 to the Bears in the first half. State Championship game MVP Terrion Truitt got the Panthers on the board on the final play of the first quarter, with a 10 yard touchdown run to cut the Bears lead to 15-7.

Ja’won Howell found the endzone again for Lanett less than three minutes into the second quarter, and Truitt’s two-point conversion run tied the game 15-15.

Lanett took the lead for good in the third quarter when quarterback Kristian Story hit Bray Harrington for a 10-yard touchdown pass, putting the Panthers up 21-15.

Another touchdown run from Truitt in the fourth quarter put the game away for Lanett. Truitt finished with 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Story capped off the comeback for Lanett with his second touchdown pass of the game, this time for 19-yards to Anquavious Pollard with less than three minutes left in the game.

Lanett lost in the AHSAA 2A semifinals in 2016 to Fyffe. The Panthers boys basketball team won the school’s first-ever State Basketball Championship in 2016. Eleven football players were on the Panthers basketball championship team.