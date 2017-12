LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Judge Christopher Hughes declares a mistrial in the Markale Hart trial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Wednesday morning marked the fourth day of jury deliberations.

Earlier in the week, jurors told Judge Hughes they had reached an impass, but the judge urged them to press forward.

25-year-old Hart was on trial, accused of shooting and killing Auburn University football player Jakell Mitchell in December 2014.

Hart maintains it was a case of self-defense.