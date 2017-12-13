Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce names new Executive Vice President

COLUMBUS,Ga (WRBL) — Brian Sillitto is the new Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

In 2004, Sillitto began his career with the chamber as Project Manager for Economic Development, and it’s been uphill ever since. Brian’s work has led to the development and announcement of almost 70 project locations or expansions. His dedication has resulted in more than 5,000 new jobs and more than $600 million in capital investment.

Brian Anderson, President & CEO of the Chamber said, ” Promoting Brian was an easy decision.”

Recently, Sillitto earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), which is a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to personal and professional growth.

Anderson also said, “His experience in the field, his ability to lead and the valuable relationships he has established throughout the years will be instrumental in the success of our Economic Development efforts here at the Chamber.”

Sillitto’s promotion goes into effect immediately.