Auburn University gifted 1 million to help student entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) — If you’re a student entrepreneur at Auburn, well it’s time to show your million dollar smile…or idea. Benny LaRussa Jr., and Lynn LaRussa recently created the LaRussa Catalyst Fund which is a $1 million permanent endowment for Auburn University student entrepreneurs looking to bring their business ideas to life.

Their endowment will be matched as part of 1982 graduate Raymond Harbert’s dollar-for-dollar “challenge match” initiative, increasing the total support to $2 million. Harbert offered to match endowment gifts up to $15 million, as part of his $40 million commitment that resulted in the naming of the college in June 2013.

The funding will support the Tiger Cage Accelerator and Incubator and the development of summer accelerator program, which specifically helps students fine tune their business models, attract investors, perform customer discovery, and validate business models. The Tiger Cage Accelerator and Incubator provides work and office space for these student-led companies. The teams will meet every week to discuss progress and receive coaching from industry professionals. The program will also host weekly lectures, team pitches and mentorship.

Dean Bill Hardgrave, from the Harbert College of Business, said, “The Tiger Cage Accelerator represents a prime example of how we are positioning our students for success while also stimulating economic development in East Alabama and the entire state. Students working in the accelerator will receive guidance from faculty experts and mentorship from successful entrepreneurs as they progress through the different stages of the entrepreneurship process. Once their ideas mature and their businesses take shape, we expect many of them to create employment opportunities and growth for Alabama communities.”

Mr. and Mrs. LaRussa are each active in a variety of philanthropic and community causes. Mr. LaRussa serves as chairman of the Joseph S. Bruno Charitable Foundation and assists a variety of nonprofit organizations, including the Comprehensive Diabetes Center at UAB, the Crippled Children’s Foundation, the Salvation Army and the Bell Center, an early intervention center for children born with developmental delays. He also serves as vice chair of the Auburn University Foundation Board of Directors. Mrs. LaRussa serves on boards for the YWCA of Central Alabama, the Alabama Symphony Association and the McWane Science Center Endowment Board.

“Lynn and I see tremendous value in supporting the Harbert College and Auburn University entrepreneurs,” said LaRussa.

Mr. LaRussa earned a finance degree from the Harbert College, and is the founder and CEO of Sterling Capital Management, a multi-asset holding company. Sterling Capital Management’s holdings include Fenwick Brands, a consumer packaged goods private equity firm, StoneRiver Company, a firm specializing in multi-family, office and industrial real estate acquisition and development, and American Pipe and Supply: a distributor and provider of pipes, valves and fittings. Mrs. LaRussa, a 1984 Vanderbilt University graduate, worked for SouthTrust Bank, now Wells Fargo, and retired after 21 years as a senior vice president of commercial real estate and corporate lending.

Auburn’s efforts to nurture entrepreneurship include serving as a partner for the Auburn Regional Alabama Launchpad. The Harbert College of Business will also host the finals of the Tiger Cage student pitch competition on April 6, 2018, as part of the Auburn University Entrepreneurship Summit.