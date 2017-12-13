Alabama elections chief: ‘Unlikely’ Senate outcome changes

Associated Press Published:
Doug Jones
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones speaks to reporters after casting his ballot Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Mountain Brook , Ala. Jones is facing Republican Roy Moore. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s election chief says it is “unlikely” that the outcome of the state’s U.S. Senate race will change even as Republican Roy looks to a possible recount.

Alabama law triggers an automatic recount if the winner’s margin of victory is less than half of one percent.

Democrat Doug Jones led Moore by more than 1.5 percent on late Tuesday.

Secretary of State John Merrill said there are three types of votes yet to be counted that could potentially alter the margin: overseas ballots mailed in by military personnel and others; provisional ballots where there is a question on whether the person is qualified to vote; and write-in votes.

Merrill said it’s his observation that recounts rarely alter results significantly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s